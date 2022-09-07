AEW Legal Head Reportedly Saw Post-AEW All Out Brawl

It has been reported that some neutral parties were witnesses to the backstage altercation following AEW All Out, and one of them is said to be AEW’s legal head. Dave Meltzer confirmed a rumor on Twitter that Megha Parekh, the Chief Legal Officer for AEW, witnessed the altercation between The Elite and CM Punk & Ace Steel.

In response to a statement from a Twitter user (apparently originally reported by Brian Last) that Parekh saw the brawl, Meltzer confirmed that the information was “true.”

Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have all been suspended over the brawl, and it was reported that Steel was suspended but could still be fired depending on what the investigation finds. Punk’s status with AEW is not yet confirmed.

Tony Khan will address the status of the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championships on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.