AEW Reportedly Set to Let More Contracts Expire For Talent
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Zak Knight recently left AEW as the company allowed his contract to expire. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are several wrestlers that are not going to be re-signed once their deals expire. The names are still on the roster, however, but are people that the company isn’t using.
The WON notes that the only names known at this time, in addition to Knight, are Abadon and Nick Comoroto.
