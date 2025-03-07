wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Set to Let More Contracts Expire For Talent

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Zak Knight recently left AEW as the company allowed his contract to expire. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are several wrestlers that are not going to be re-signed once their deals expire. The names are still on the roster, however, but are people that the company isn’t using.

The WON notes that the only names known at this time, in addition to Knight, are Abadon and Nick Comoroto.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading