AEW “Releases” Life-Sized Candy Bars For April Fool’s Day
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has gotten in on the April Fool’s Day “fun” (such as it is), with a joke announcement of life-sized candy bar action figures. The company posted to Twitter with the following, “announcing” the release of solid milk chocolate in the form of Cody Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Kenny Omega.
In case people didn’t get the joke, the AEW Twitter account replied a couple of hours later:
“not sure if anyone was fooled by our little #AprilFools joke….”
not sure if anyone was fooled by our little #AprilFools joke….
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 1, 2021
