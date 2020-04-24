AEW Likely To Go Back To Taping Shows Next Month

AEW has been on hiatus from filming for the past several weeks, as they taped enough content for weeks, if not months, last month. However, it seems they may be back to taping sooner rather than later, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The plan as of now is for AEW to either go back to weekly, or at least taping more often, starting on May 6 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The content they shot in Decatur, Georgia was the bulk of what’s been shown over the last several weeks, including the TNT Championship tournament. The semifinal round of that tournament airs on Wednesday.

Starting on May 6, Dynamite will begin to push Double or Nothing on May 23. Some of the talent in areas that were hit hard by the pandemic began to quarantine earlier this week. They were not on the last tapings, so AEW wanted two weeks of quarantine before bringing them in. The shows are likely to focus on the talent that will be on PPV.

However, it is still optional for talent to attend the tapings right now, as Tony Khan has previously said that it will not be held against them if they choose to stay home. Even those who are on per-date deals, not annual contracts, would be paid whether they worked the shows or not. AEW initially didn’t want to use people from California or New York but that may change as they build for the PPV. According to the report, AEW only used 29% of their roster at the last taping, with the remaining also including wrestlers from Mexico, the UK and Japan who are under travel restrictions.