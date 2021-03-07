wrestling / News
AEW Lists Rules for Tonight’s Casino Tag Team Royale at Revolution
– AEW has released a tweet posting the rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale set for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2021 event. The winning team will receive a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Here are the listed rules for the match:
* Order of the entry will be selected by lottery
* Two teams will start the match
* Every 90 seconds a new tag team will enter the match
* Individual eliminations occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor
* Tag Teams are eliminated when both competitors of a team have been ruled out of the match
* The match will continue until there is only one competitor/team remaining
* The winning team will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship down the line
AEW Revolution kicks off with its Buy-In pre-show at 7:00 pm EST. The main pay-per-view card starts at 8:00 pm EST. The event is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast live on PPV. 411 will have live coverage starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
A shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship is up for grabs in the Casino Tag Team Royale presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino! Here are your rules for the Royale.
Watch #AEWRevolution TONIGHT LIVE on PPV at 8pm Available on all major providers @FiteTV @brlive pic.twitter.com/La68Mo7PLt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra