AEW Lists Rules for Tonight’s Casino Tag Team Royale at Revolution

– AEW has released a tweet posting the rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale set for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2021 event. The winning team will receive a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Here are the listed rules for the match:

* Order of the entry will be selected by lottery

* Two teams will start the match

* Every 90 seconds a new tag team will enter the match

* Individual eliminations occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor

* Tag Teams are eliminated when both competitors of a team have been ruled out of the match

* The match will continue until there is only one competitor/team remaining

* The winning team will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship down the line

AEW Revolution kicks off with its Buy-In pre-show at 7:00 pm EST. The main pay-per-view card starts at 8:00 pm EST. The event is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast live on PPV. 411 will have live coverage starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT: