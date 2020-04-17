wrestling / News
AEW Shares Livestream For QT Marshall on Thank You For Being a Friend
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the livestream video for Justin Roberts’ latest Thank You For Being a Friend featuring QT Marshall. You can see the video below, which will feature Roberts interviewing the AEW roster member. The stream starts at 2 PM ET:
