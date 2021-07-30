AEW Locker Room Reportedly Excited About Possible CM Punk Debut

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes (who broke the news that Bryan Danielson had signed with the company) spoke about how the AEW locker room feels about the rumors that CM Punk is set to debut for the company. Here are highlights:

On if Punk has actually signed: “There’s been reports that he has, but I haven’t able to confirm that myself. It all kind of makes sense, especially with everything that I’ve been hearing as far as what AEW plans to do for Chicago. It’s not really if he’s going to sign, but it’s when they present Punk in Chicago, so I was told he’s 100% there for Chicago.”

On how Punk’s signing could affect plans with Bryan: “The way I was told was the Bryan thing kind of came up first, so once they got the ball rolling on that, they tentatively planned to have him show up at Arthur Ashe [Stadium], but in the last couple of weeks, this stuff with Punk has happened too. It’s not that they’re having to change up all their plans.”

On how the locker room feels about it: “I started hearing more and more about Daniel Bryan because I was trying to ask about Punk to begin with, but nobody really said anything. They were finding out, most of them, at the same time all of us were. I think very few people knew about that one. As far as I know, everybody seems to be really excited, that I’ve talked to, because this is huge for them. I don’t think anybody harbors any real bad feelings towards him, except the Punk- [Colt] Cabana thing, which is interesting with him being a producer, and they’re going to be in the back, so how’s that gonna happen? They’re gonna have to interact at some point.”