AEW Looking To Tape As Much Content As They Can, Streaming Deal May Be Possible

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one of the reasons AEW has been taping so much content lately is they want to have as much as possible. The number of hours over a couple of years now will let them either set up a streaming service or get a major streaming company to purchase the rights to their content. That would give the company another source of revenue. Obviously, one would think HBO Max would be the one to get a first look as it’s also owned by WarnerMedia.

The purpose of the tapings are also to act as developmental, allowing their younger wrestlers to gain more experience and allowing officials to look at more talent for the company.