AEW Reportedly Making Louisville Debut in November

AEW is heading to Louisville for the first time in November, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed that AEW is planning to make their debut in the Kentucky city on November 1st with an episode of AEW Dynamite. An event for the date has been registered and as of now it is in the calendar for the Kentucky Boxing & Wrestling Commission.

Currently the show is listed in the KFC Yum Center, the venue WWE typically runs in the city.