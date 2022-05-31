wrestling / News

AEW News: Maki Itoh Returning to Japan, Sammy Guevara’s Double or Nothing Vlog

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maki Itoh AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– After being part of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW, Maki Itoh is making her return to Japan. Itoh, who appeared as the Joker in the tournament and lost to Britt Baker, posted:

“I’m going back to Japan. My experience in the US was invaluable!

I was prepared to die when I lost my phone and credit cards. But I made a lot of friends. I met a lot of fans that I couldn’t see. It was really fun. Thank you f**k you all.”

– Sammy Guevara has posted his latest vlog from AEW Double or Nothing, which you can check out below:

