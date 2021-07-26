AEW Making Deals To Air Rampage In Canada And Other Countries

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that AEW is in talks to bring their second show, Rampage, to Canada, the UK and other countries.

There is currently no TV deal in the UK but it will most likely be available through the FITE monthly subscription service. AEW also expects Rampage to be on TSN in Canada, same as Dynamite. When asked, TSN simply said, “stay tuned”, so it’s not a confirmed deal at this time. It was noted that AEW is also in talks to air the show in Brazil (in Portuguese) and South America. There are also talks to air it in India (possibly live), Germany, Italy, France and parts of Africa. Australia and New Zealand are looking at a possible monthly subscription service.