AEW Making UK Live Debut In 2023

AEW is heading to the UK next year, as announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw commentator Tony Schiavone announced that AEW will make its debut with a live event in the country in 2023.

An official announcement is set to come next week, with more details to be provided. Tony Khan has been open about his desire to get AEW in the UK, saying in July that he hoped to go to the UK and Canada “within the next year.” The company made its Canadian debut last month.