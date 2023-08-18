AEW Executives, Roster Members Were Reportedly Surprised By Cash Wheeler Arrest

Members of AEW’s management team and roster were surprised by the news of Cash Wheeler’s arrest, according to new reports. As reported, the FTR member was arrested on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm after a July 27th incident where he is accused of pointing a handgun at a driver during a “road rage-type” situation. Haus of Wrestling and Fightful Select both report that members of the roster they’ve spoken to had no knowledge of the situation until the news broke online, with Haus of Wrestling also reporting that top members of management were also unaware.

It is not yet known whether Tony Khan, CM Punk, or Dax Harwood were aware of the situation. Haus of Wrestling says that the “impression by someone close to the situation” was that Khan didn’t know, but that has not yet been confirmed and Khan has yet to comment.

As previously noted, AEW issued a statement which read: