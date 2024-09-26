wrestling / News

AEW News: Mariah May Comments On Willow Nightingale’s Confronting Her, Clip From Tag Team Title Match

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MIna Shirakawa Mariah May AEW Dynamite 9-25-24 Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May was not happy about Willow Nightingale getting involved in her business on last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Nightingale made the save for Yuka Sakazaki when May attacked her following their match. May and Mina Shirakawa appeared in a backstage digital exclusive reacting to the moment segment, as you can see below:

– AEW posted the following clip from the World Tag Team Championship match from last night’s show:

