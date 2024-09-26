AEW News: Mariah May Comments On Willow Nightingale’s Confronting Her, Clip From Tag Team Title Match

Mariah May was not happy about Willow Nightingale getting involved in her business on last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Nightingale made the save for Yuka Sakazaki when May attacked her following their match. May and Mina Shirakawa appeared in a backstage digital exclusive reacting to the moment segment, as you can see below:

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa feel a certain way about @willowwrestles crashing her celebration tonight at #AEWGrandslam!@MariahMayx | @MinaShirakawa pic.twitter.com/7kGASCEp51 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2024

– AEW posted the following clip from the World Tag Team Championship match from last night’s show: