AEW News: Mariah May Takes Shot At Toni Storm During Zoo Visit, Note On Grand Slam Australia Producers
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
– Mariah May took a little shot at Toni Storm during a trip to the Australia Zoo ahead of Grand Slam Australia. May, who is set to defend her AEW World Championship against Storm at this weekend’s big show in Australia, posted a picture of herself with a sizable snake around her shoulders and wrote:
“met toni storm at @AustraliaZoo”
met toni storm at @AustraliaZoo 🐍🤍 pic.twitter.com/rYtXuzv71b
— Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) February 14, 2025
– PWInsider reports that most of, if not the whole, roster is already in Australia for the show and that Chris Hero and Madison Rayne are part of the producing team who took the trip for the event.
