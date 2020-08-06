AEW News: Matt Hardy Comments on Sammy Guevara Brawl, Arn Anderson’s Latest Coach’s Corner

– Matt Hardy isn’t letting go of his feud with Sammy Guevara any time soon, particularly after this week’s Dynamite. AEW posted video of Hardy after his and Guevara’s brawl on Dynamite, which resulted in Hardy bleeding heavily from a chair that got thrown into his head. Hardy said as he was being tended to by medical officials that things just got real and he won’t stop until Sammy bleeds:

– The latest Coach’s Corner from Arn Anderson is online, with Anderson discussing Cody’s TNT Championship match against Scorpio Sky next week. You can see it below: