AEW News: Matt Hardy Threatens to Kick Jora Johl Out of AHFO, Alex Abrahantes’ Latest Vlog

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Matt Hardy threatened to throw Jora Johl out of the AHFO on AEW Dark: Elevation, and AEW shared the clip online. You can see the clip below, which came after Johl lost to Jay Lethal:

– Alex Abrahantes shared his latest vlog online, which you can check out below. The episode is described as follows:

“In this week’s Elite Soup, our Vlogstars are vlogging from Nashville, Tennessee. Ethan Page has a bunch of guest on his vlog. What does Danhausen make Ethan Page wear. Are HOOK and Danhausen friends now? Dalton Castle makes an appearance on Danhausen’s vlog. Thunder Rosa visited Puerto Rico and tells us and her surprising next guest on her vlog. Evil Uno talks movies with the Blade and video games with Leva Bates. “

