AEW News: Matt Hardy Turns On Ethan Page On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Beats Riho
– Matt Hardy finally turned on Ethan Page, costing him a FTW Championship match on AEW Dynamite. Page was facing Hook in the match on Wednesday’s show and during the bout, he told Hardy to give him the title so he could nail Hook with it. Hardy instead blasted Page with the title and Hook ended up getting the win with the Redrum:
– Jamie Hayter defeated Riho to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship on tonight’s show:
