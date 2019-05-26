wrestling / News
AEW News: Young Bucks Comment On Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Jim Ross, and Ken Shamrock Tweet About AEW Double or Nothing
– The Young Bucks tweeted about Jon Moxley following AEW Double or Nothing:
Whaddup Mox? https://t.co/SYFTDi0v3k
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 26, 2019
– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks tweeted this following AEW Double or Nothing: “How about that?”
How about that?
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 26, 2019
– Hangman Page kept it simple by tweeting a pic of the new AEW World Title belt.
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 26, 2019
– Jim Ross tweeted about how AEW knows they have to earn your business:
I hope that if you watched #DoubleorNothing from @AEWrestling that you enjoyed it.
Thanks for giving our new brand a try.
We know that we have to earn your business.
And we will…🤠 pic.twitter.com/5mw4cUM9jg
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 26, 2019
– Ken Shamrock tweeted during the show about how pro-wrestling is alive and well: “Pro Wrestling is alive and well, I’ve been seeing packed houses for months since returning to the ring. Now #AEWDoN is trending worldwide. Thank you to all the incredible, passionate and supportive fans both past and present – you are the reason for our success.”
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 26, 2019
