AEW News: Young Bucks Comment On Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Jim Ross, and Ken Shamrock Tweet About AEW Double or Nothing

– The Young Bucks tweeted about Jon Moxley following AEW Double or Nothing:

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks tweeted this following AEW Double or Nothing: “How about that?”

How about that? — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 26, 2019

– Hangman Page kept it simple by tweeting a pic of the new AEW World Title belt.

– Jim Ross tweeted about how AEW knows they have to earn your business:

“I hope that if you watched #DoubleorNothing from @AEWrestling that you enjoyed it.

Thanks for giving our new brand a try.

We know that we have to earn your business.

And we will…🤠”

I hope that if you watched #DoubleorNothing from @AEWrestling that you enjoyed it. Thanks for giving our new brand a try.

We know that we have to earn your business.

And we will…🤠 pic.twitter.com/5mw4cUM9jg — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 26, 2019

– Ken Shamrock tweeted during the show about how pro-wrestling is alive and well: “Pro Wrestling is alive and well, I’ve been seeing packed houses for months since returning to the ring. Now #AEWDoN is trending worldwide. Thank you to all the incredible, passionate and supportive fans both past and present – you are the reason for our success.”