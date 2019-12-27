wrestling / News
AEW May Be Considering On-Air Authority Figure
Even though it’s been acknowledged on air that The Elite are the EVPs of AEW (it even played a part in Cody’s recent feud with Chris Jericho), it seems AEW may be considering an on-air authority figure to run things.
A new report from WrestleVotes reads: “Rare non-WWE drop: I regularly talk to someone in the wrestling business, not directly tied to WWE… AEW is considering adding a commissioner type figure to TV. Name to watch is Tazz, who recently finished up w/ his CBS Radio job. Not sure it happens but interesting nonetheless.”
It should be noted that Taz is expected to make an appearance on AEW Dynamite next week in Jacksonville.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 27, 2019
