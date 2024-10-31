– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TBS announced the return of Meal and a Match. The digital series will make its return with new episodes starting on November 7 on the TBS YouTube Channel at 1:00 pm EST. You can see the announcement below.

No tricks and all treats this #Halloween as Meal and a Match returns NEXT THURSDAY! Join @ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 in the live chat as we break bread and break tables November 7th at 1 pm ET on the TBS YouTube Channel pic.twitter.com/xNjmeP1hsg — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 31, 2024