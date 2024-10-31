wrestling / News

AEW Meal and a Match Returns With New Episodes on November 7

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Meal and a Match November 7 retur Image Credit: AEW, TBS

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TBS announced the return of Meal and a Match. The digital series will make its return with new episodes starting on November 7 on the TBS YouTube Channel at 1:00 pm EST. You can see the announcement below.

It reads, “Jo tricks and all treats this #Halloween as Meal and a Match returns NEXT THURSDAY! Join @ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 in the live chat as we break bread and break tables November 7th at 1 pm ET on the TBS YouTube Channel”

