wrestling / News

AEW Announces ‘Meat And Feast’ For Next Week in Baltimore

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW New Logo Grey BG 3-26-24, TrillerTV Viva Van Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that there will be a ‘Meat and Feast’ at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland next week. It happens at 6 PM on April 8. The event costs $85 to $125 to get in, with proceeds going to Kulturecity and Autism Acceptance Month. The talent involved includes Adam Cole, Mark Briscoe and Harley Cameron. The event will also have a live auction and more.

You can get your tickets here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading