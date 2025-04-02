wrestling / News
AEW Announces ‘Meat And Feast’ For Next Week in Baltimore
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced that there will be a ‘Meat and Feast’ at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland next week. It happens at 6 PM on April 8. The event costs $85 to $125 to get in, with proceeds going to Kulturecity and Autism Acceptance Month. The talent involved includes Adam Cole, Mark Briscoe and Harley Cameron. The event will also have a live auction and more.
You can get your tickets here.
