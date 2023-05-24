Various News: AEW Media Call Set For Thursday Ahead of Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground Media Call Plans

A couple of media calls are set for AEW and WWE heading into the coming PPV weekend. Fightful Select reports that Tony Khan is set to host a media call on Thursday at 2 PM ET ahead of Double or Nothing, which takes place on Sunday night.

In addition, Shawn Michaels will host a WWE media call promoting NXT Battleground on Thursday at 10 AM ET. NXT Battleground also airs on Sunday, going head to head with Double Or Nothing.

411 will, as usual, have live coverage of both shows as well as WWE Night of Champions which takes place on Saturday morning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.