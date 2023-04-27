AEW’s Megha Parekh Confirms All Out Will Take Place Week After All In

AEW will hold All Out the week after All In, as confirmed by executive Megha Parekh. The AEW Chief Legal Officer confirmed the news during an appearance on the A2theK Podcast while commenting on returning to London for the All In show on August 27th.

“It’s been a while since I’ve spent any meaningful time [in London] because of COVID, so I’m excited just to go back,” Parekh said (per Wrestling Inc). “We’ll have to come back here for All Out the week after, but it should be really fun.”

AEW has yet to officially announce All Out, though it had been widely expected to take place soon after All In and it had been reported that the show would be a week after All In.