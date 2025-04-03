AEW Announces Men’s Owen Hart Cup Bracket On Dynamite

AEW has revealed the men’s bracket for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. The company announced the bracket on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite with the first-round matches as follows:

* Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

* Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Hangman Page vs. Wild Card

The finals of the tournament will take place at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25th.