AEW Announces Men’s Owen Hart Cup Bracket On Dynamite

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Men's Owen Hart Cup 2025 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has revealed the men’s bracket for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. The company announced the bracket on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite with the first-round matches as follows:

* Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
* Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Hangman Page vs. Wild Card

The finals of the tournament will take place at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25th.

