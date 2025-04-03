wrestling / News
AEW Announces Men’s Owen Hart Cup Bracket On Dynamite
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has revealed the men’s bracket for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. The company announced the bracket on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite with the first-round matches as follows:
* Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
* Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Hangman Page vs. Wild Card
The finals of the tournament will take place at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25th.
The Owen Hart Men's Tournament brackets are now OFFICIAL!
Who will take the 2025 Owen Cup and punch their ticket to All In Texas?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max! pic.twitter.com/2kKKUx4Jvv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2025
