wrestling / News

AEW News: Mercedes Mone Attends Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Premiere, New T-Shirts For Sale

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone AEW Dynamite Big Business Image Credit: AEW

– Mercedes Mone made an appearance at the premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Thursday night. The latest film in the franchise had its Hollywood premiere ahead of it’s May 8th release, and Mone shared a photo from the event:

– AEW has announced new T-shirts for Toni Storm and Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mercedes Mone, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading