AEW News: Mercedes Mone Attends Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Premiere, New T-Shirts For Sale
– Mercedes Mone made an appearance at the premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Thursday night. The latest film in the franchise had its Hollywood premiere ahead of it’s May 8th release, and Mone shared a photo from the event:
#CEOMoves at the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiere tonight 😘 pic.twitter.com/hgSjbPik9H
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 3, 2024
– AEW has announced new T-shirts for Toni Storm and Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker, as you can see below:
JUST IN! Get this NEW Toni Storm shirt that just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!https://t.co/7IdXwP0z5w#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/ThcvQMjDFA
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 2, 2024
Ruby + Angelo ❤️
Get this @realrubysoho and @theangeloparker shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!https://t.co/VsnY4YyZom#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/2n9xLjtGKk
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) May 2, 2024
