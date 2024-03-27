AEW Returning To MGM Grand Garden Arena For This Year’s Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that it will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for this year’s Double or Nothing. It happens on May 26. The PPV event was held at the venue in 2019. The original plan had been to have it in Las Vegas every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that in 2020 and 2021, which were at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. When AEW finally returned to Vegas, the PPV happened at the larger T-Mobile Arena in 2022 and 2023.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena will also host AEW Collision the night before, May 25. AEW also revealed they will return to the Kia forum in Los Angeles for Dynamite on May 29. Finally, the following week’s Collision will be taped on a special night, May 30, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.

The announcement reads:

March 27, 2024 – Five years ago, AEW’s inaugural DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event in Las Vegas revolutionized the professional wrestling industry, and propelled AEW on its meteoric rise around the world. Today, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Las Vegas will once again host the marquee DOUBLE OR NOTHING event on Sunday, May 26, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As part of DOUBLE OR NOTHING weekend, TNT’s “AEW: Collision” will also be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 25. In addition, TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite” will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 29, followed by a special taping of “AEW: Collision” on Thursday, May 30, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif.

Tickets for the upcoming Las Vegas and Los Angeles events go on sale this Saturday, March 30, via AEWTix.com, AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com. On sale information for “AEW: Collision” in Palm Springs will be announced soon. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting www.allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.