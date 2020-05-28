AEW News: Mike Tyson Comments on Chris Jericho After Dynamite, Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes Clip

– Mike Tyson posted to Twitter to comment on his confrontation with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite. As you can see below, Tyson promised that he was coming back and that Jericho would get his “ass kicked”:

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point. WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

– A clip of Hikaru Shida’s match against Christi Jaynes from tonight’s show is online: