AEW News: Mike Tyson Comments on Chris Jericho After Dynamite, Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes Clip

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Mike Tyson

– Mike Tyson posted to Twitter to comment on his confrontation with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite. As you can see below, Tyson promised that he was coming back and that Jericho would get his “ass kicked”:

– A clip of Hikaru Shida’s match against Christi Jaynes from tonight’s show is online:

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Hikaru Shida, Mike Tyson, Jeremy Thomas

