AEW News: Mina Shirakawa Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, New Executive Hire

– Mina Shirakawa is ready to fight at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The STARDOM star will battle Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship on tonight’s show, and she posted to Twitter to promote the match as you can see below.

Shirakawa wrote:

“It’s time. Let the fight begin #WinterIsComing #WeWantMina”

– PWInsider reports that AEW has hired Chris Provino, who has worked with WWE as Coordinator of International TV and Affiliate Marketing as well as the UFC and XFL. The site reports that Provino will be working on sponsorships and partnerships for the company going forward.