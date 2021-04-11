AEW’s Miro in Attendance at WrestleMania 37

– AEW wrestler Miro, aka former WWE Superstar Rusev, was in attendance at last night’s WrestleMania 37 to show support to his wife, WWE Superstar Lana. Lana competed in the women’s Tag Team Turmoil match along with Naomi. However, they were the first team eliminated during the match.

Lana shared a tweet today, showing a picture of Miro together with her father. It appears Miro and her father surprised her by showing up to the event to watch her.

Lana wrote, “Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman. #WrestleMania”

As noted, Miro was spotted in Tampa earlier yesterday ahead of the event. He was released from WWE in April of last year as part of the pandemic-related cuts.