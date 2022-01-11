wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF & Baron Corbin Plan Outing On Twitter, Jeff Hardy Appears On Matt Hardy’s Podcast

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MJF and Baron Corbin made plans to get together for steak on social media recently. Corbin replied to a post from the AEW star about a signing, which led to MJF asking when they were going out for steak. You can see their interactions below:

– Jeff Hardy joined his brother Matt on the latter’s new podcast. You can check out the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy below, described as follows:

“Jeff Hardy joins Matt Hardy and Jon Alba on Episode 1 of the “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to look back on The Hardy Boyz iconic WWF No Mercy 1999 ladder match against Edge & Christian!”

