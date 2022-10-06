wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Beats Wheeler Yuta On Dynamite, Wardlow Defeats Brian Cage
– MJF picked up a win over Wheeler Yuta to kick off this week’s AEW Dynamite. MJF defeated Yuta after a back and forth match with the Salt of the Earth. After the match, MJF almost shook hands with Yuta, but Lee Moriarty attacked Yuta before it could happen. MJF yelled at Moriarty for acting without his say-so, though he nearly joined in before William Regal made the save, brass knuckles in hand.
What. A. Battle. @The_MJF scores the victory in a match that could have gone either way! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/79Sr9cxcSI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
.@The_MJF stands conflicted, after The Firm's @theleemoriarty assaults @WheelerYuta after the bell! An interesting development here on #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/cKbFCZM1w4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
– Meanwhile, Wardlow faced Brian Cage in a defense of his AEW TNT Championship and ended up with the win. The Embassy attcaked Wardlow after but FTR came to his aid:
#AndSTILL!!!
TNT Champion @RealWardlow!
It’s #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zTDEm5IH6k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
All hell has broken loose as the #GatesOfAgony @ToaLiona & @TheKaun attack the TNT Champion after the bell, as #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe and #FTR @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR intervene! It’s #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/P8sA8puETZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
- Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
- Ricky Starks Wants His AEW Co-Workers To Shut Up, Deletes Tweet
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her