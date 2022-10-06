AEW News: MJF Beats Wheeler Yuta On Dynamite, Wardlow Defeats Brian Cage

– MJF picked up a win over Wheeler Yuta to kick off this week’s AEW Dynamite. MJF defeated Yuta after a back and forth match with the Salt of the Earth. After the match, MJF almost shook hands with Yuta, but Lee Moriarty attacked Yuta before it could happen. MJF yelled at Moriarty for acting without his say-so, though he nearly joined in before William Regal made the save, brass knuckles in hand.

What. A. Battle. @The_MJF scores the victory in a match that could have gone either way! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/79Sr9cxcSI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

– Meanwhile, Wardlow faced Brian Cage in a defense of his AEW TNT Championship and ended up with the win. The Embassy attcaked Wardlow after but FTR came to his aid: