AEW News: MJF Declares Candidacy For AEW World Title, Highlights From Dynamite Main Event

– MJF has declared that he is a candidate for AEW World Champion and wants a shot at Jon Moxley. On tonight’s episode, MJF gave his state of the industry speech and ultimately led into his challenging Moxley to an AEW World Championship match at All Out. You can see video of that below.

– AEW shared a highlight clip from Moxley and Darby Allin’s win over Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in the main event of Dynamite: