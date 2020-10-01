wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF & Chris Jericho Dance Around MJF Joining The Inner Circle, Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks Clip
October 1, 2020
– MJF seems to want to join the Inner Circle, and Chris Jericho seems to want MJF in, but neither of them want to admit it. As you can see below, MJF showed up in the Inner Circle’s dressing room to congratulate Jericho on his win over Isiah Kassidy, presenting them all with jackets (except Sammy Guevara). Jericho and MJF asked each other about whether they wanted MJF in the Inner Circle, and while it didn’t end conclusively Jericho seems to be coming around to the idea.
– AEW posted a clip of Darby Allin’s win over Ricky Starks as you can see below:
