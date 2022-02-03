AEW News: MJF Comments On Beating CM Punk, Rancid Frontman At Dynamite

– MJF unsurprisingly had a pithy response following his win over CM Punk on AEW Dynamite. The AEW star posted to Twitter after the match, which saw him seem to win the match early when he used tape to make Punk pass out before the referee caught him and restarted the bout:

“Second city.

So I beat that Bum twice.”

Second city. So I beat that Bum twice. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 3, 2022

– Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen was at tonight’s show, as you can see below: