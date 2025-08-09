wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Gloats on Victory Over Mark Briscoe, ROH Video Highlights, and Forbidden Door 2024 Match Video

August 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MJF AEW Dynamite 8-6-25 Mark Briscoe Image Credit: AEW

– Fresh off his win over Mark Briscoe on last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF gloated over the victory via social media. He shared a photo of him sipping on a beer, noting that Briscoe is now laying in a hospital.

MJF wrote, “Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa. While Briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday. There’s levels to this ****. 😈” You can view his comments and photo below:

– ROH on HonorClub TV highlights for this week are available:


– A full match video from Forbidden Door 2024 is available featuring Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata against Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb:

