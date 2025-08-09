– Fresh off his win over Mark Briscoe on last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF gloated over the victory via social media. He shared a photo of him sipping on a beer, noting that Briscoe is now laying in a hospital.

MJF wrote, “Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa. While Briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday. There’s levels to this ****. 😈” You can view his comments and photo below:

Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa. While briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday. There’s levels to this shit. 😈 pic.twitter.com/5FSKaOqBNc — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 8, 2025

– ROH on HonorClub TV highlights for this week are available:





– A full match video from Forbidden Door 2024 is available featuring Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata against Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb: