AEW News: MJF Mocks Freddie Prinze Jr. & Ken Jeong On Dynamite, Pre-Sale Code For St. Louis Show

– There were a couple celebrities in attendance at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Freddie Prinze Jr. & Ken Jeong, and the two ended up getting roasted by MJF. Wednesday’s show saw the AEW World champion come out for a promo in which he slammed Konosuke Takeshita, then took aim at Prinze and Jeong.

“Speaking of irrelevant, we’ve got some celebrities in the house tonight,” he began. “Ladies and gentlement, Ken Jeong’s here. You may remember Ken as Mr. Chow from The Hangover, yeah. Yeah! What was that, Ken, like 20 years ago? No no no, but it’s okay, right? We can still see your hit comedy series on ABC, Dr. Ken. Oh wait, that’s right, we can’t. Because it got canceled!”

He continued, “Speaking of people I wish would get canceled, Freddie Prinze Jr. is in the house tonight.” He expressed disdain at the crowd chanting for him, then said, “You may remember Freddie from She’s All That. I know I don’t because I was born in 1996 and unlike all of you, I’m not a dinosaur. The only thing I remember Freddie from is when he played a supporting role to a CGI talking dog. To me Freddie, you ain’t nothing more than a Scooby-Dooby-Douchebag!”

– Tickets go on pre-sale tomorrow for AEW Dynamite & Rampage in St. Louis on March 29th at 10 AM CT. The pre-sale code, per PWInsider, is KDDSC.

The general public sale starts on Friday.