AEW News: MJF Refuses To Release Wardlow’s Contract on Dynamite, CM Punk Beats Dax Harwood

– MJF and Wardlow continued their feud on this week’s AEW Dynamite, with MJF putting Wardlow in his place. On Wednesday’s show, MJF came out and mocked Wardlow for failing to win the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky last week. MJF had security hold Wardlow back as he told the Face of the Revolution that there was no way for him to get out of his contract which was to him and not AEW, so he’s going to keep paying Wardlow to stay at home and be forgotten:

– CM Punk defeated Dax Harwood in the opening match of tonight’s show, as you can see a clip of below: