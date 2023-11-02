AEW News: MJF Scissors With The Acclaimed On Dynamite, Dark Matches From Show

– MJF had a scissoring moment with The Acclaimed on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF team with The Acclaimed against Bullet Club Gold. The match ended with Jay White pinning MJF after a Blade Runner and after the match, The Acclaimed helped the World Champion fend off Bullet Club Gold. White tried to hit MJF with the title and Max Caster took the hit.

After the match, Billy Gunn told MJF to scissor Caster. MJF reluctantly agreed and the four scissored in the ring.

– PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before Dynamite went on the air:

* Billie Starkz def. Leila Grey

* Taya Valkyrie def. Hayley J

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler