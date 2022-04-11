wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Takes Shot at Capt. Shawn Dean Ahead of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston on Hey! (EW)

April 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MJF and Capt. Shawn Dean are set to face off on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and MJF fired a shot at Dean ahead of the show. As you can see below, MJF retweeted a promo by Dean hyping the bout and wrote:

“You’re right, Shawn. I don’t know what any of that is like and I never will, because I’m rich. After Wednesday when I get the winners purse I’m only going to get richer, and you’re only going to get poorer.

I don’t care about you or your family.

Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame!”

– Eddie Kingston was the guest on this past weekend’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can see the video below:

