AEW News: MJF Takes Shot at Capt. Shawn Dean Ahead of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston on Hey! (EW)
– MJF and Capt. Shawn Dean are set to face off on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and MJF fired a shot at Dean ahead of the show. As you can see below, MJF retweeted a promo by Dean hyping the bout and wrote:
“You’re right, Shawn. I don’t know what any of that is like and I never will, because I’m rich. After Wednesday when I get the winners purse I’m only going to get richer, and you’re only going to get poorer.
I don’t care about you or your family.
Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame!”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 11, 2022
– Eddie Kingston was the guest on this past weekend’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can see the video below:
