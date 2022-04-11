AEW News: MJF Takes Shot at Capt. Shawn Dean Ahead of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston on Hey! (EW)

– MJF and Capt. Shawn Dean are set to face off on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and MJF fired a shot at Dean ahead of the show. As you can see below, MJF retweeted a promo by Dean hyping the bout and wrote:

“You’re right, Shawn. I don’t know what any of that is like and I never will, because I’m rich. After Wednesday when I get the winners purse I’m only going to get richer, and you’re only going to get poorer. I don’t care about you or your family. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame!”

