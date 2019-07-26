wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Extension Update, AEW At TCAs, More

July 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
MJF AEW Fyter Fest

The Wrestling Observer reports that MJF’s extension with AEW is for five years.

– AEW stars rubbed elbows with those in Hollywood at the Television Critics Association.

– Sammy Guevara released a new video blog where he surprises his father after four years.

Jeremy Lambert

