AEW News: MJF Extension Update, AEW At TCAs, More
– The Wrestling Observer reports that MJF’s extension with AEW is for five years.
– AEW stars rubbed elbows with those in Hollywood at the Television Critics Association.
Going to the TCA event yesterday gave me the opportunity to tell @MannyJacinto how much my family loves Jason Mendoza and @nbcthegoodplace! Congrats, Manny! #SCU later!! pic.twitter.com/JvpgmLEEuz
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 26, 2019
The Young Bucks and @TaylorComedy #TCA19 After Party pic.twitter.com/GZcRaKhfDx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 25, 2019
Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose with #theFonz Henry Winkler #TCA19 pic.twitter.com/27TUsVXJPD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 25, 2019
#AEW Stars at the #TCA19 After Party pic.twitter.com/P4c1imqZQ4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 25, 2019
#TCA19 realness today!!! #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rsZy3ppRpB
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 25, 2019
Thanks @TVGuide
AEW on TNT#TCA19 pic.twitter.com/s89pjnYK3Q
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2019
TNT's @AEWrestling promises a diverse alternative to WWE https://t.co/0WBfYXHye2 pic.twitter.com/cgYFmaIzxN
— TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 24, 2019
The originals. pic.twitter.com/0lS3PYVfIB
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 24, 2019
The 3 Musketeers…? Thanks @TVGuideMagazine pic.twitter.com/QujF0QruPK
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 24, 2019
– Sammy Guevara released a new video blog where he surprises his father after four years.
