AEW News: MJF Teases Mystery Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club Pick Up Win
– MJF heavily teased a particular mystery arrival for next week on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night’s show, MJF called someone and offered to pay them six figures to defeat Wardlow on next week’s show. He teased that the person he called was smarter, stronger, and taller than Wardlow and “you can’t teach that.”
The phrase is of course an apparent reference to W. Morrisey, who has been busy in Impact Wrestling.
.@the_MJF sets up a match for @realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OTryMACHoI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
– The Blackpool Combat Club picked up a win over QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
The #BlackpoolCombatClub continue their undefeated streak with a victory over #TheFactory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/06KtJTLHPn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
