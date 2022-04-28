wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Teases Mystery Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club Pick Up Win

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Dynamite 4-27-22 Image Credit: AEW

– MJF heavily teased a particular mystery arrival for next week on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night’s show, MJF called someone and offered to pay them six figures to defeat Wardlow on next week’s show. He teased that the person he called was smarter, stronger, and taller than Wardlow and “you can’t teach that.”

The phrase is of course an apparent reference to W. Morrisey, who has been busy in Impact Wrestling.

– The Blackpool Combat Club picked up a win over QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

