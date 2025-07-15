AEW Morale Reportedly High Following All In: Texas

AEW All In: Texas took place over the weekend, and a new report says that morale is high in the company after the event. The PPV took place on Saturday and included Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm defending her AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Mone and more. It was noted on today’s WOR that the talent is “very, very happy” with how the show came off and that morale was equally strong.

Dave Meltzer noted (per Wrestling Inc) that the feeling backstage is that things have “turned around” in terms of the company’s direction and that “they certainly peaked for a big show.”

AEW’s next big event is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24th from London.