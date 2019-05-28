wrestling / News
AEW News: More on Backstage Crew at Double or Nothing, Starrcast Hotel For All Out Already Sold Out
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– More details are available about the backstage crew that worked at Double or Nothing. PWInsider reports that QT Marshall was a producer for the Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody match, while Jerry Lynn was a producer on the Casino Battle Royal. As previously noted, several TNA and WCW alumni were backstage working on the production side.
– The site also notes that the hotel in Chicago for Starrcast III, which will take place during All Out weekend, sold out almost immediately after the event was announced on Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Martha Hart Is ‘Being A Little Selfish’ For Refusing to Allow Owen Hart To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Kurt Angle’s Neck Issues, Frustration With Smackdown GM Role
- Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho Recall Owen Hart and Mick Foley Trying to Have a Negative-Star Match
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’