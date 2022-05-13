wrestling / News
AEW News: More Highlights From This Week’s Dynamite, MJF Interview
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released a couple more highlights from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the clips below:
– MJF spoke with Barstool Wrasslin’ for a new interview. The video is below, described as follows:
“Back with our friend MJF. The guys talk about their friendship, his love of Long Island and wanting to wrestle a few WWE guys. Also Brandon and MJF talk about his future, his feud with Wardlow and why FTR is the best tag team. As you can guess, things went very smoothly.”
