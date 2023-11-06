AEW News: More On Sponsorship For Next Week’s Dynamite Match, Jake Roberts & Yuka Sakazaki Update

– A new report has an update on the planned sponsorship for a match on next week’s AEW Dynamite. As reported over the weekend, the eight-man tag match pitting Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi against The Callis Family will have a big sponsor attached. Fightful Select reports that the sponsorship is with SEgA and that content has been filmed to promote it.

– The site reports that Jake Roberts is set to do some community events for AEW in addition to his on-screen reappearance.

– Yuka Sakazaki made her return after being out of action with a neck injury, and Fightful Select notes that she was often backstage at AEW shows during her time on the shelf, and that there were hopes she could be back in AEW soon.