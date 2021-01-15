AEW Moves Planned Dynamite Taping In New Jersey To September

In a post on Twitter, AEW announced that they are postponing a planned taping of Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This is the third time the taping has been pushed back as a result of COVID-19. It was originally planned for March 25 of last year and would have featured a Blood & Guts match between The Elite and The Inner Circle. It was then moved to July 22 and later February 24 of this year. The taping is now scheduled for September 15, 2021. Those who have tickets have until February 14 to get a refund or they can hold on and attend the new date.

Of course with the COVID-19 pandemic still being what it is, it’s not a given that live audiences will be back by September.