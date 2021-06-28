AEW Moves Upcoming Dynamite Taping In Boston Yet Again

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have moved their upcoming AEW Dynamite taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA to October 27. This is over a month later than the previous date, which was September 8. The event was originally set for April 15, 2020, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. It was then moved to August 5 of last year and April 21 of this year before settling on the September date.

AEW wrote in their announcement: “As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the September 8 show will be able to use them for the October 27 show, or get a refund at the point of purchase.