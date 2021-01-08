wrestling / News

AEW Moving To Miami In February Reportedly Not Decided Yet

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported earlier this week that AEW will be moving locations to film TV in Miami during February, before going back to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville in March. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while it could still happen and has been discussed, a decision has not been made at this time.

When the initial report was made, it was said that the move was due to the warmer weather in Miami and a change of location to boost morale.

