AEW Announces Multi-Week Residency at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago

The Chicago Sun Times reports that AEW has announced a multi-week residency at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago from July 16-31. It will include three episodes of Dynamite and three episodes of Collision.

Tony Khan said: “It’s a dream come true to be able to do weeks of AEW television at the Aragon Ballroom. I’m so excited for what’s to come. We’ve got great fans, great support and this has been the best year of AEW television from the start of the year up until now. I would never try this in a city where we didn’t have the most support; that’s why Chicago is a perfect place to try this. It’ll be the first residency we’ve done in 2025, and I think it’s going to be something that we can really bring to Chicago.””

This is the second residency they’ve announced this year, as they will be going to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia during August. The company had a residency at the ESports Stadium Arlington in Texas last year.